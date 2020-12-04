The Mighty Family comedian Samuel Okanya alias Sammy who resurfaced on Wednesday night after a week when he was allegedly kidnapped by security agencies has been admitted at Jaso medicare clinic, Kyanja.

The comedian who was seen with wounds and cuts on the head after resurfacing disclosed that he is apparently in a critical condition receiving medication and nursing Dx- Bacteremia and a urinarytract infection.

He went on to refute claims that have been making rounds that he kidnapped himself stating how the nation needs to change the narrative.

Then they said l also kidnapped my self but now am in the hospital in a critical condition Dx- Bacteremia & urinary tract infection. At Jaso medicare clinic Kyanja. We need a new Uganda. Sammy

Sammy went missing a couple of days after sharing a video clip on his social media pages in which he appeared to be criticizing the current regime.

His release came after the security agencies were put under pressure by his fans to set for the youngster.