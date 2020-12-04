If you’re broke, you have no right to marry a beautiful woman according to Patrick Salvado Idringi who married Daphine Frankstock on Friday morning.

After over seven years of living together, Daphine Frankstock became Mrs. Idringi on Friday 4th December 2020.

The two said their vows at a holy wedding held at Mbuya Catholic Church and thereafter had a luncheon where just a few close friends and family members were invited.

Daphine Frankstock and Patrick Salvado at Mbuya Catholic Church on their wedding day

• ‘I Do’… Patrick Salvado and Daphine Frankstock say their vows

In a live Facebook video recorded right after saying their vows, Salvado hinted how beautiful his wife is because he invests heavily in her.

At the time officially married for just an hour, Salvado also urged poor men not to waste beautiful ladies’ time because a broke man shouldn’t marry a beautiful woman.

My wife is beautiful because I spend appropriately. Poor people you have no right to marrying beautiful women because you’ll make them ugly. Patrick Salvado

The two have been dating since 2013. In January 2019, Salvado officially proposed to Daphine and later had a Kwanjula in June. Today they are fully married and we wish them well.