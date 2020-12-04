Sad news coming through reveals that Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte of the Kibuli Muslim sect has breathed his last.

Sheikh Muzaata was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon by people close to him after spending weeks at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been admitted.

The news of his passing was broken by Hajji Latif Ssebagala and Frank Gashumba on their social media accounts.

Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata has died, May Allah strengthen us this is a very difficult time. My good friend, Imam Wa ba Imaam, you will be remembered as a person who fought for Islam and stuck by the truth, Nsaba Allah akulamuze kisa, Akusonyiwe byonna ebyakusobako akuwe e jannah. Latif Ssebagala

Rest In Peace Sheikh Muzaata!