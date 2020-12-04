On Wednesday morning when presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert was heading to the Electoral Commission for a meeting with the EC Chairman Mr. Simon Byabakama, the EC office was littered with posters showing old photos of Bobi Wine smoking.

The posters were reportedly made by a certain clique of individuals in efforts to drag Bobi down by painting a bad image of him around the city.

Bobi boldly told the world how bringing back his past can’t break or stop him from standing for what is right and representing the oppressed people reasoning that his past is what has made him.

A number of people came out to condemn the act of whoever made the posters with old photos of Bobi while puffing weed.

Kings Love Entertainment boss Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha has also added his voice against those the act.

He says that whoever planted posters of Bobi smoking will make other people fall in love with weed.

He requests those planting old posters of Bobi Wine puffing weed to bare in mind what such could cause to the youth out there.