Early every year, singer Bebe Cool always releases his annual list naming his top artists that he thinks have performed exceptionally well in a particular year.

On his 2019 list, he ranked himself number five and snubbed Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine respectively.

While appearing on NBS TV After 5 show, Chameleone chided Bebe Cool saying that his annual lists are useless and always dread to include him because he knows that he is way bigger than him.

He went on to question if next year he will compile one again and on that note he wondered where he will rank himself.