Dembe FM Talk N Talk show presenter Jenkins Mukasa has disclosed that city comedian Dolibondo shed premium tears after he was snubbed at Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi’s wedding ceremony.

Jenkins Mukasa let out Dolibondo’s frustrations during the Talk N Talk show when he revealed that the latter spoke to him saying that he was disappointed for not being invited at Salvado’s wedding yet he had contributed Shs 150,000 to the ceremony.

He furthermore stressed how not only Dolibondo had been snubbed at Salvado’s wedding but also revealed that he had not been to the latter’s introduction ceremony yet he had been forced by his wife to contribute to the Kwanjula function painfully.

In the same spirit, Edward Sendi advised whoever was listening in never to contribute to anyone’s ceremony any amount of money that would hurt them.