USA based – Ugandan folk singer Giovani Kremer Kiyingi is mesmerized with the quick fast rising numbers of streamers of his music on Spotify.

The elated singer who opened his account mid this year has so far garnered 26.5k streams in 437 hours and has so far reached 84 countries in just a space of six months.

Giovani Kiyingi who couldn’t hide his excitement over the increasing numbers of streamers on Spotify, took to his socials to thank his fans, follow creatives, and followers who believed and constantly supported him to achieve his dream.

He mentioned a few names of his producers from Mugerwa Jude, Andy Musiqu, Arins David Arinaitwe who have done great work in his music career, and also promised to churn out more thrilling and charming projects next year.