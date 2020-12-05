Local actress and singer Evelyn Lagu who recently re-branded to Evelyn Love has publicly forgiven everyone who has ever pronounced her dead during the several times that she has been rushed to hospital while in critical condition.

Evelyn Lagu, born Evelyn Nakabira, spoke her mind as she was calling upon people who always pronounce others dead when critically bedridden to stop it saying it is a very bad act that hurts and brings sorrow to a person’s family members and relatives before God calls them.

She warned whoever does so to always put in mind that when someone is sick it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are dead reasoning that no one calls for sickness as even some other people die without even falling sick because people’s life stories are all written by God.

Evelyn Lagu concluded her message by requesting the public to always stop pronouncing others dead adding that no one knows how his/her story started and how it will end as well pleading to each and everyone to leave God’s timing to God.