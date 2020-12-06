As soon as the Coronavirus situation normalizes, comedian Amooti Omubalanguzi plans to wed his longtime lover and expects to host Eddie Murphy, Mike Tyson and Rowan Atkinson a.k.a Mr. Bean at the wedding.

Several people have dedicated their future in marriage these last few months. Scientific weddings have been the talk of the day with a couple of celebrities tying the knot, the most recent one being Patrick Idringi Salvado and Daphine Frankstock.

According to Amooti, the only reason men are marrying women so quickly during this COVID-19 period is because they are afraid that someone might sway their women off their feet.

For him, it is the reason why he has never put a ring on any woman’s finger despite being a top celebrity in the comedy industry for several years.

“I love my wife so much more than just a wedding and Kwanjula. As long as you love her, everything else falls in place. Someone might rush into making a wedding when they’re afraid of the wife being taken by someone else but I am contented. We have no issues at all,” Amooti commented.

The comic star was further asked when his time will come to walk his better-half down the isle in holy matrimony. His answer will shock you.

If it ever happens, I want Tyson (Mike), Eddie Murphy and Mr. Bean to be present. I want to do such a big wedding. Amooti Omubalanguzi during an interview with NBS TV

