On this episode of keeping up with the Dangotes, Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan’s son Prince Nillan celebrates his fourth birthday on horse rides with his sister Princess Tiffah.

If you can remember, how did you celebrate your 4th birthday? Err!! Don’t get depressed. It’s just a question you can choose not to answer.

Today Prince Nillan marks his fourth year on earth and being a son to one of Africa’s biggest artistes currently and the continent’s top socialite, you expect a big birthday bash.

Read Also: I’m about to chop this kid’s head off, he is trying to send me to jail – Zari

To start the day off, Zari Hassan took Prince Nillan and his sister Princess Tiffah for horse riding. They took some photos and seems like one of those birthdays he won’t forget.

Its your day lil man…. enjoy it to the fullest. Praying for many more years and blessings. Happy birthday Sir Riaz The 1st Prince Nillan. Zari Hassan | Instagram





































Happy Birthday Nillan!