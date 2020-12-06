Ever imagined what a collaboration between Weasel Manizo and Ykee Benda would sound like? Imagine no more. Listen to their new song dubbed ‘Radio Man’ here…

Weasel continues to push the dream he started with his fallen brother Mowzey Radio by releasing more music despite the latter’s absence.

On Radio Man, he links up with Mpaka Records’ Ykee Benda as they smoothly relay their vocals and lyrics on this new song as they urge the radio man to play the song for their lovers.

The song was produced by Bigomah and Kraizy Beats. It was mixed and mastered by HerbertSkillz. Listen to it here: