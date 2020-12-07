Over the weekend, Police and KCCA raided several bars and hangout spots arresting a couple of party animals and confiscating silent disco headsets and shisha pots around Kampala.

The security operatives raided bars in the areas of Makindye, Bugolobi, Lubaga, Kitintale after they were tipped that they were operating without permission.

Among the renown people who were nabbed chilling in the bars were media personality Gaetano Juuko Kaggwa who was arrested at Zone 7, singer Hillary Kiyagga a.k.a Dr. Hilderman, and Queen Florence.

Other members managed to escape the raid but somewhere handcuffed and detained at the nearby Police stations for flouting the Presidential guidelines on the novel COVID-19 disease.

For the whites when the camera’s where turned in their faces, they instead just smiled to the occasion seemingly very used to it.

Fortunately, Gaetano was set free and managed to give his side of the story as how the whole event went down but expressed how he was unhappy by security operatives infringing his private life.