Born Again multi-award winning artist Sam Lucus Lubyogo, better known by stage name Levixone, is grateful to God for all the achievements he has achieved in life as he celebrates his birthday today.
The Ugandan gospel singer is the firstborn of ten children although he does not share a father with his other nine siblings. He grew up with his mother and stepfather in Kosovo, Lungujja and he is famous for his song ‘Turn the Replay’ and many others.
Read Also: Thank you God for it all – Sheebah turns 31
Celebrating his big day, the musician first thanked all his fans, followers, and friends who sent him good birthday wishes.
He then thanked God as he basked in joy for the success stories saying they will always be happy memories and as also recounted his failures adding that they always reminded him of his weakness and his need for God.
Thank you, God, for giving me another year of life.Thank you to all the people who remembered me today by sending good wishes…….
Thank you for all the experience of this past year, for all the times of success which will always be happy memories, for times of failure which reminded me of my own weaknesses and of my need for you, for all the times of joy when the sun was shining, for times of sadness which drove me to you.
Forgive me for the hours I wasted, for the chances I failed to take, for the opportunities I missed past years. Help me in the days ahead to make this the best year yet. and through it to bring good credit to myself, happiness and pride to my loved ones, and joy to you. Amen.Levixone