Born Again multi-award winning artist Sam Lucus Lubyogo, better known by stage name Levixone, is grateful to God for all the achievements he has achieved in life as he celebrates his birthday today.

The Ugandan gospel singer is the firstborn of ten children although he does not share a father with his other nine siblings. He grew up with his mother and stepfather in Kosovo, Lungujja and he is famous for his song ‘Turn the Replay’ and many others.

Celebrating his big day, the musician first thanked all his fans, followers, and friends who sent him good birthday wishes.

He then thanked God as he basked in joy for the success stories saying they will always be happy memories and as also recounted his failures adding that they always reminded him of his weakness and his need for God.