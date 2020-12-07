Singer Maurice Hasa of the Kaleke Kasome Foundation is in a fundraiser campaign of Shs 150M for kidney transplant of one of his close friends and co-worker known as Emmanuel in Nairobi, Kenya.

Basing on the information shared on singer Aziz Azion’s social media pages, revealed that Maurice Hasa has been calling for help from wellwishers to help him save the life of his friend since the month of March.

With two weeks left to Emmanuel’s appointment to check into the hospital on the 20th December 2020, he has disclosed that they are in short of funds by Shs 70M needed to meet the treatment fees required by the hospital to carry out a successful transplant surgery.

Read Also: Dancers start fundraising campaign for Nandala who is stuck in China

The worry at the moment is the fear that Emmanuel could miss out on the surgery if they don’t have the balance by 20th December.

Let us come together in solidarity to save the life of our fellow Ugandan my people. My brother and fellow artist Maurice Hasa has been making an alarm since March to save the life of his friend and co-worker at Kaleke Kasome Foundation. Emmanuel was diagnosed with kidney failure and was asked to raise 150M so as to access treatment (kidney transplant) in Nairobi Kenya this Month 20th December. With roughly two weeks left to his appointment, Emmanuel is still short by 70M only, to meet the full fees required for him to have a successful transplant for both his kidneys or one. Our worry is that if we don’t raise this money by 15th December 2020, Emmanuel will miss his appointment he has been patiently waiting since March 2020. Whoever has anything, please reach out to Emmanuel’s elder brother Stun on 0783334434 to make your generous donation towards this Nobel cause. May Allah richly bless you all. Aziz Azion

Let’s join in prayer for Maurice Hasa’s friend to raise the funds to get kidney transplant.