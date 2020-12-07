Singer Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li is nursing head injuries that he sustained after he was hit by a teargas canister by security operatives at Budondo sub-county Jinja district on Sunday.

The musician who has lasted with Bobi Wine for over 10 years in a very close and tight friendship was hit as he was filming security operatives who were arresting and beating members of their campaign trail.

When he turned his back to film a car where some of their members had been forced into, one of the security operatives hit him with a teargas canister straight at the back of his head leaving him with a deep cut and started bleeding profusely.

He was then immediately given first aid to control bleeding from his head after which he gained momentum and returned to the campaign trail in full force.