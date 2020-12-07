Singer Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li is nursing head injuries that he sustained after he was hit by a teargas canister by security operatives at Budondo sub-county Jinja district on Sunday.
The musician who has lasted with Bobi Wine for over 10 years in a very close and tight friendship was hit as he was filming security operatives who were arresting and beating members of their campaign trail.
When he turned his back to film a car where some of their members had been forced into, one of the security operatives hit him with a teargas canister straight at the back of his head leaving him with a deep cut and started bleeding profusely.
He was then immediately given first aid to control bleeding from his head after which he gained momentum and returned to the campaign trail in full force.
It is now clear that every time the police and military divert us from the main roads, their intention is to direct us to their killing spot. On our way from Kamuli, just a few minutes from our next venue in Budondo, we found the road heavily blocked by police and the military.
We were diverted into a remote road which we found also blocked by police patrol cars. We were then immediately attacked by a group of counter-terrorism policemen commanded by Frank Mwesigwa, Odokchen, Hiriga, and a one Mugarura.
They did not give any reason for the attack but just started beating and handcuffing my team while tear-gassing the rest. In what I believe was yet another target on me, my brother Nubian li has been shot at with a tear gas canister and sustained a deep cut on the head. We were ultimately unable to make it to our next campaign meeting in Jinja. I know that the Electoral Commission is watching all this criminality but conspicuously silent.Bobi Wine