The 7th edition of the annual Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFA’s) 2020 has been postponed.

The update comes through after an official statement was shared on their social media pages indicating that this year’s red carpet and Africa’s biggest fashion event is suspended due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic that hit the globe.

Basing on the organizers statement revealed that after critically analyzing the situation, they found out that they couldn’t hold a virtually produced ASFAs show reasoning that it ruins the idea and concept on which the awards were established.

Our team did have a sit-down, and we did weigh our options, in as far as embracing the new normal goes. But we have never envisioned the ASFAs being a virtually produced show, as this ruins the idea and concept on which the ASFAs started. ASFAs

The letter furthermore indicated that they suspended the show in account of the safety of their fans and guests so that they don’t contract COVID-19 and also the need to give the event a remarkable and colorful gesture.