Published on November 30th, Diamond Platnumz and Koffi Olomide’s ‘WAAH’ visuals have already registered 10 million views on YouTube – a unique feat even for both artistes’ standards.

When two music giants meet, magic is created. Such is the case for Diamond Platnumz and Koffi Olomide’s new song dubbed ‘Waah’.

For any East African musician, it is a dream to notch over ten million views on YouTube for a new music project. Several artiste actually never even make a million views in the same period.

Wasafi Classic Baby CEO Diamond Platnumz is very happy after his collao with Koffi Olomide reached the milestone.

Read Also: Harmonize salutes Diamond as WAAH video feat Koffi Olomide hits 2M views in a day

The ‘African Beauty’ singer couldn’t hide his excitement as he ran to his social media pages to thank his fans for supporting him towards the achievement.