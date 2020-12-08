Singer Bruno Kiggundu, better known as Bruno K, has stated down his reasons why he believes that men raised by single mothers are the best to date for serious relationships and marriage.

The “Faridah” singer stated his reasons to erase any doubts among ladies who undermine and have negative thoughts about men who were raised by single mothers.

Among the reasons Bruno K noted included them being respectful to women, neat and tidy, good communicators, responsible plus many other reasons that he could have probably forgotten to list.

With the reasons jotted down, we hope every lady out there will have no excuse to turn down a man who was raised by a single mother.