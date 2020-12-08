Bobi Wine’s younger brother Dax Vibez, real name Bugembe Ivan Sentamu, celebrated his birthday just a few days ago and along came a blue tick on his official Facebook page. Many people would love to achieve it but he rather finds it scaring.

Social media page verification is a sort of a trend that is taking most Ugandan celebrities by storm. The blue tick is something some celebrities even pay a hefty to have on their different pages.

Dax Vibez has, however, often set it straight that he is not the type of person to follow trends as he rather wants to set his own.

The Firebase singer woke up on Tuesday only to realize something new on his Facebook page. A BLUE TICK! Seemingly so unusual for him, he revealed how it scared him.

“Banange what does this blue tick on my page mean, am scared,” Dax Vibez pointed out.