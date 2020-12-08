Renown media personality and former Big Brother Africa participant Gaetano Jjuko Kaggwa alias Gaetano is contemplating on suing NTV and KCCA over invading his privacy.

The outspoken Capital FM Breakfast show presenter hinted on suing KCCA and NTV after he was recorded being arrested for flouting the Covid-19 presidential guidelines on Saturday night at Zone 7 bar.

He dropped the hints as he was narrating to his co-worker Lucky Mbabazi and Capital FM listeners what exactly transpired during the arrest.

He admitted that it was wrong for him and other revelers to be in a bar beyond curfew hours and reasoned that he wouldn’t mind if authorities carried their raids without being recorded live on TV.