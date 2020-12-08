Monday saw social media painted with photos of former Urban TV presenter Tina Fierce wearing a wedding gown with a man only identified as Joe.

We were tipped off that the photos that made rounds were shot last month in a promo photoshoot for a bridal wear shop.

Before we could even use that information as we pleased, several blogs and other social media reporters had already made Tina a “Mrs.”

“Tina Weds Longtime Lover in Private Ceremony” read a couple of headlines and social media captions but that wasn’t to be the case for as far as our sources stated.

She kept tight-lipped as if to see what more tea was to be spilled. She enjoyed the gossip, you would say.

On Tuesday, however, Tina decided that enough was enough as her phone was endlessly buzzing with notifications of calls and messages with different people wishing her a happy marriage.

Through her Twitter account, the gossip queen attacked bloggers who spread the false news and she labelled them “useless”. She maintained that she is still single.

Eishhhhh!!!! I had one hell of a Monday dear ug bloggers, now do you see why i call y’all useless? #singleandlovingit #mitimagyakaluba #alwaysknowyourfacts Goodmorning gang — IAM FIERCE (@Tinafierce1) December 8, 2020

Well, that’s 2-nil in her favour. The bloggers will surely have to wait for the return leg and see what comes of it.

Scratch those congratulatory posts. Tina is still single!