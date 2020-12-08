Kenyan singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has opened up on a number of reasons why she was always being rushed to the hospital on several occasions in past years.
The mother of five revealed that one of the main reasons she was always checked into the hospital was because she was involved in toxic relationships with toxic partners.
She revealed how she got drained emotionally, spiritually, psychologically, and physically reasoning that she depended on people around her to do her stuff but in the end she had not accomplished any of the things on her to-do list and would always burst out in anger.
The self-proclaimed president of single mothers furthermore explained that whenever she was on the sick bed and got bad news about her businesses she would always panic, feel restless, and fall into a slight depression.
Due to how she was always frequently rushed to the hospital, some critics started speculating and some accused her of having health conditions plus abusing drugs, cocaine among other issues which always inflicted more misery on her lifestyle.
However, she is glad that this year has been a good year on her side since she has not been admitted to the hospital at any single moment.
Find out the cause of your many trips to the hospital, I was admitted several times in hospital 2019, 2018, and 2017. I thought it was energy burnout, and settled for it, I thought I was working too much, no it was not true, I was in a toxic relationship, with toxic people, too many people around me who needed me more than I needed them.
I was being drained both emotionally, spiritually, psychologically & physically. I depended on people around me to do stuff, which after I realized they were not done at all, I would burst out in anger, and for fear of losing them, I would try to fix it when it’s too late.
When I don’t get proper information about my businesses, I panic and get restless. The feeling I had in this bed was kind of some slight depression, I could not sleep at night with a terrible headache, I had panic attacks, I was unable to breathe normally.
I would just feel out of energy, out of breath, and No sleep. They gave me strong sleeping pills until the doctor had to tell me to sort out my list of concerns. Please try and check reasons as to why you feel the way you do.
My many trips to the hospital raised eyebrows, people accused me of having a health condition, doing drugs, cocaine & e.t.c. They were eager to know my health status, trust me human beings are funny people. People are dealing with so much than meets the eye.
I LEARNT ON THIS BED THAT YOUR HEALTH IS YOUR WEALTH. When I came out Alive. I started a new chapter if my life,
Took a pen and a paper
1. I wrote down all my worries
2. People that I feel are draining me
3. Relationships that made me empty after a phone call.
4. Businesses that drove me crazy and I could not control from where I was
5. I decided to bite what I could chew. Life is too short to worry don’t fall victim. In this situation Know your problems and address them.
This year I have not visited the hospital. By God’s grace, it has been a wonderful year, full of blessings, and more opportunities. Be careful with whom is around you, are you living together or dying together. Consult your doctor. On how you feel. THANK GOD FOR GOOD HEALTH.Akothee