Kenyan singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has opened up on a number of reasons why she was always being rushed to the hospital on several occasions in past years.

The mother of five revealed that one of the main reasons she was always checked into the hospital was because she was involved in toxic relationships with toxic partners.

She revealed how she got drained emotionally, spiritually, psychologically, and physically reasoning that she depended on people around her to do her stuff but in the end she had not accomplished any of the things on her to-do list and would always burst out in anger.

The self-proclaimed president of single mothers furthermore explained that whenever she was on the sick bed and got bad news about her businesses she would always panic, feel restless, and fall into a slight depression.

Due to how she was always frequently rushed to the hospital, some critics started speculating and some accused her of having health conditions plus abusing drugs, cocaine among other issues which always inflicted more misery on her lifestyle.

However, she is glad that this year has been a good year on her side since she has not been admitted to the hospital at any single moment.