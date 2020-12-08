According to unconfirmed reports, MC Kats and Fille Mutoni are back together after a while apart and you might see them together in public again soon.

“No. I’m still a work in progress and I want to be better for my next partner who will be coming to my life. Still if he (MC Kats) comes back saying he is changed, NO,” said Fille during an interview on NBS TV in May when asked if she is willing to give MC Kats another chance.

The couple called it quits towards the end of 2019 with each side citing infidelity among other reasons. Their relationship, despite having a child, was always on and off with moments of violence.

It’s been a while since we heard a thing about Fille and the latest we have is that she is back with Kats who seems to have dropped his past ways and changed into a better man.

According to reports, Fille and Kats are living under the same roof yet again. It is reported that Fille is still on the low as she completes her music break but could return soon with Kats back to management.

Wherever this goes, it is something several music fans would wish upon. Fille is greatly missed in the industry and Kats could be the magic man in her career.