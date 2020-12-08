Producer Nash Wonder’s lover Sumi Crazy who changed her stage name to Sumi Divine to strictly release gospel music projects has shown off her baby bump in a new photoshoot.

The “Wampamba” singer first opened up about her pregnancy in September during an interview on BBS Telefayina where she publicly disclosed that her pregnancy belonged to Nash Wonder.

From that moment, Sumi Divine went silent about her relationship and pregnancy till Monday 7th December when she shared her new photos on her social media pages displaying her bulged tummy.

Read Also: VIDEO: ‘Boomerang’ – DJ Shiru Featuring Bebe Cool And Sumi Crazy

In the caption added to the photo, Sumi thanked God for the grace that has kept her alive and living happily.

It’s all by God’s grace. Always is Jesus name. Sumi Crazy

Let’s wish the couple a blissful relationship as they wait to expand their family by welcoming a new bundle of enjoy in the near future.