Released on 5th October 2020, Sheebah Karungi and King Saha’s ‘Empeta’ visuals have notched 1 million YouTube views within just two months.

The song produced by Diggy Baur was released in August. It’s off Sheebah Karungi’s album SAMALI. It is a rendition of Ragga Dee’s early 2000s hit song in which a man appreciates his lover and wants to wed her.

Team No Sleep affiliates Etania Mutoni, Kabako, Diamond Oscar and Crysto Panda feature in the video which you will love to watch over and over again. It was directed by KD.

Today, Sheebah expressed her gratitude to the fans who have made it possible for the visuals on YouTube to hit 1,000,000 views in the first two months since release.

Take a look at the visuals below: