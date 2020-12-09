Among the top celebrity couples in Uganda today, Dorah Mwima and Nader Barrak’s is one of the most consistent. Today they celebrate the seventh year since they officially became husband and wife.

On 9th December 2013, Mwima and Barrak were married in a civil ceremony, followed by a church ceremony on 25 May 2014. Their wedding made the cover of “Bride & Groom” as one of the best that year.

They are a couple that has had it’s ups and downs but they have stuck together through love and are an inspiration to a couple of youths who follow them on their active social media pages.

To celebrate the big day, Barrak poured his heart out through a Facebook post as he explained how much happiness Mwima brings in his life.

7 years of marriage already! Who the hell are these people? Looks like new Nader ate the old Nader, well you still look the same, you don’t grow up madam? You can’t imagine the trouble I had to go through with this Pic, there was people behind us so I had to remove them using photoshop, you can’t imagine the time it took me to do this, all in the name of love, I literally had to send it by email to my cousin Elie to make it for me. OK back to us, happy 7th anniversary habibi!! I can still feel the happiness in our smiles that day, but it is nothing compared to the happiness I feel everyday walking up next you (especially when you are snoring) Nader Barrak

Dora Mwima as well, through her Instagram, expressed how she is blessed to have him by her side for this whole while.

Congratulations to the couple and we wish them more happiness in their marriage.