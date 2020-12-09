Ugandan artiste Bebe Cool has asked a promoter to cancel a show at which currently trending Nigerian singers Tems and Omah Lay are set to perform over the weekend.

According to the poster that we managed to look at, Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems are scheduled to perform at an event dubbed The Big Brunch (Afrobeats Edition) on 12th December 2020.

Omah Lay is currently a big hit on the continent for his songs Lo Lo, Damn, Infinity, Bad Influence, My Bebe among others while Tems still trends for Damages, Try Me, and Mr Rebel.

The buildup to the event that has been gaining momentum with influencers on Twitter and other genuine fans creating buzz around it might however not happen.

This is due to Bebe Cool’s big call for the promoter of the event to cancel it. The Gagamel singer made the call through a post on his official Facebook page.

In the post, which he later deleted, Bebe showed concern about how Ugandan artistes have not performed at concerts since March in respect to the set Ministry of Health guidelines against the spread of COVID-19.

He goes on to note that several local artistes are financially bleeding and yet the government has not supported them with compensation despite adhering to the strict guidelines that were placed.

Bebe therefore finds it insane for foreign artistes to come to Uganda and perform at an event where revelers are expected to pay over UGX 50,000 each to attend.

Many of my Ugandan artists are financially struggling and their careers are at stake and then this? NO. Bebe Cool

The singer advises the promoter to get the money that is being used to promote the foreign artistes in Uganda to “pay Ugandan artistes only.”

The singer also vows to make every effort to FAIL the event!

Since March, Ugandan artistes have not been able to perform at music shows and concerts which were banned by the government through a directive from the president who cited social gatherings as a huge risk that could facilitate the rapid spread of the Coronavirus.

Despite the public call to open bars and concerts, the government still holds tight on the issue and Bebe wonders how foreign artistes are being exempted from the nation-wide ban.