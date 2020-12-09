Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha and Maggie Kayima alias Nabbi Omukazi have been summoned to appear before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Court over fraud charges.

The pair were summoned by Her Worship Gladys Kabasanyu for a court ruling on the 21st December 2020 in a fraud case of over Shs 4billion that saw Pastor Siraje Ssemanda remanded at Kitalya Prisons a few weeks back.

The first time when the two and others were summoned, Pastor Mondo spent a night in the coolers at Wandegeya Police station before he was granted bail the following day.

Nabbi Omukazi and her sister Berna Namisinga narrowly escaped sleeping behind bars as the latter gave an excuse that she was pregnant. They were allowed to return home to receive medical care.

The summoned are being pinned over fraud against fellow pastors, teachers, and vulnerable children with empty promises.

The pair risks spending the Christmas season in the coolers at Kitalya prisons if they fail to defend themselves on the case.

The next in line to appear before court over the similar allegations included singer Catherine Kusasira, Bena Namisinga among other people who are involved in the case.