Off their “Very Wellooo” album, deejay duo Slick Stuart and Roja featured celebrated music legend Jose Chameleone. The visuals are now out and you can watch them here…

The album (released on 27th August 2020) has been a success so far with most of the songs receiving massive airplay on your favorite media stations.

‘Kigwa Leero’ the collaboration with Chameleone, however, seems the outstanding hit from the pack in the last three months. It is most people’s favorite and a banger of sorts even at a time when bars are still closed.

They add fuel to the fire with properly shot visuals directed by Aaronaire as Chameleone reminisces his former ruff-n-tuff lifestyle. Take a look below: