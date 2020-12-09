Sang in Luganda and Swahili. ‘Legends’ is a song you will quickly fall in love with as both artistes; Jose Chameleone and Mun G, give their best shot to create a good collabo.

Chameleone and Mun G has worked on Born Fighter which turned out a big hit in 2016. They combine yet again on this new song dubbed ‘Legends’.

“Ngoberera mpola, ngoberera mpola, ngoberera mpola teweyambula…” goes the chorus to the song we predict will turn out many people’s favorite in coming months.

It is a proper Mun G song – hilarious and filled with some catchy lyrics – but Chameleone as well leaves his print with his verse and vocals on the chorus and interludes.

The song was produced by Sabula Records’ Producer Baur and it could be on your favorite radio station anytime now. Listen to it below: