Renown city model Doreen Kabareebe is of the thought that Uganda’s music industry is on a rapid regress compared to that of ten years ago.

The city model gave her opinion about the current music industry while analyzing artists’ creativity. She noted that the industry lacks much ingredients today unlike back then when the likes of Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine among others were at their peak.

She also noted that the music industry hit a dip because of abandoning what seemed to be working for the industry – originality – as many decided to take the path of trying to sound like the whites.

Kabareebe went on to state that Eddy Kenzo has managed to soar and stay relevant than many artists because he stuck to the African style of music and one gets to feel the traditional drums in his songs which attracts a number of music fans to fall in love with his music.

