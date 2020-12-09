Since Nina Roz introduced Daddy Andre to her guardians’ home, there have been several moments of trial including recently when the producer was accused of neglecting a child.

Somehow, the two lovers have kept it together, maneuvered the tests and stuck together as a couple. Nina Roz seems happy and ready to face whatever will come her way.

In a post on her Facebook page, the singer continues to reveal that she is not ready to give attention to loose talk because her focus is on something better now.