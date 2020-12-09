Since Nina Roz introduced Daddy Andre to her guardians’ home, there have been several moments of trial including recently when the producer was accused of neglecting a child.
Somehow, the two lovers have kept it together, maneuvered the tests and stuck together as a couple. Nina Roz seems happy and ready to face whatever will come her way.
Read Also: Nina Roz’s new look shocks fans, Andre takes the credit
In a post on her Facebook page, the singer continues to reveal that she is not ready to give attention to loose talk because her focus is on something better now.
Alot of s***t broke my heart but fixed my vision. When you become lazy its disrespectful to people who believed in you. Do di talkin talkin.Nina Roz