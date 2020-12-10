Having missed out on a nomination in the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards, Winnie Nwagi expresses how unbothered she is since, despite being the most underrated artiste, she earns enough money to pay her bills

In February 2021, the MAMA Awards will be the center of talk as different nominated African artistes will be looking forward to walking home with the prestigious awards.

The awards which will be held in Uganda released the nominations list on Wednesday 9th December 2020 and the surprise of the day was a new category – Best Ugandan Act – that was added to the awards.

Sheebah, Vinka, Spice Diana, John Blaq, Daddy Andre and Bebe Cool all received nominations in the awards which have been described by Sheilah Gashumba as “dodgy”.

Winnie Nwagi

Gashumba questioned how the likes of B2C Entertainment, Pallaso and Winnie Nwagi could miss out on being nominated yet they have had a stellar year in the past period of 12 months.

Through her Twitter account, the Swangz Avenue songstress compounded on Gashumba’s concern expressed how unbothered she is for missing out on the nominations list.

Am the most underrated but I still pay my bills on time. Winnie Nwagi