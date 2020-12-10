At last, NBS TV UnCut presenter Annet Nambooze a.k.a Anna Talia Oze has taken a break off the mainstream media to purposely concentrate on her new political journey as she embarks on the hunt for votes to scoop the Rubaga North Woman Lord Councilor seat.

The popular media personality decided to put her media duties on hold after seeking permission from her bosses at the Naguru-based TV station. She was reportedly assured of job security when the 2021 elections are done.

Credit: Fred Bugembe

She took the break at the right time when the campaigns have intensified as each and every candidate is reaching out to their voters requesting them to be entrusted to represent and make efforts on how people can be helped in their respective communities.

The humble TV presenter opened up about her leave while clarifying about the baseless rumors that were making rounds that she had been fired from NBS TV following the fact that she had not issued out an official communication to the public about her leave.

For now, NBS TV Uncut viewers won’t be seeing Anna Talia Oze gracing their screens until February 2021 when the elections are totally done.