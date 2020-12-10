After a couple of years at the International University of East Africa, Allan Hendrik Ssali has graduated with a Bachelors degree in Software Engineering.

Hendrick, who is Bebe Cool’s firstborn, has always been described by his stepmom Zuena Kirema as a humble boy who is good to his siblings and sets them a great example.

Hendrick a.k.a Paper Daddy continues to make his parents proud with the new academic achievement and Zuena couldn’t hide her excitement as she thanked God for leading his way.

When you started this journey of Software Engineering, I remember asking you if onomalako because it’s not an easy course & you told me you will. I remember telling you naye olimugezi kano ka course ogenda kakyapa & you laughed so hard & told me you’ll make us proud… indeed you have darling. Allan thank you for making us proud parents,thank you for leading a good example to your siblings darling.. i have tears of joy right now… mungu yeka yamanyi. We are super proud of you and pray Allah leads your way. Zuena Kirema

Bebe Cool as well expressed his happiness through a post where he shared the photos of his son and the caption:

“A day to be proud of a son . Congratulations Allan Hendrix on this great milestone and thats why I will #SecureYourFuture with the #SilentMajority.”

Congratulations Hendrik!