Singer and songwriter Gabriel Kakuru alias Gabriel K has schooled popular businessman-cum-blogger Frank Gashumba about how drinking alcohol cannot prevent Coronavirus.

Gabriel K came out to rubbish the statements which he branded ‘reckless’ after watching Gashumba on NBS TV as he explained that heavy usage of alcohol and other whiskies can help prevent Covid-19.

Frank Gashumba

Read Also: Gabriel K is talented, please accept him – Abryanz asks

The R&B singer then took to his Facebook page and educated Gashumba about how his advice could cause needless infections and death explaining that most whiskies have an alcohol content of only 40 percent yet a good sanitizer should have about 70 – 80 percent alcohol content.

After giving his explanation, Gabriel K went on to note that the alcohol content in whisky is far less than what is recommended to disinfect or kill the virus adding that a normal beer can’t also help prevent Covid-19 as it has an alcohol content of only 5 percent.