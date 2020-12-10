Singer and songwriter Gabriel Kakuru alias Gabriel K has schooled popular businessman-cum-blogger Frank Gashumba about how drinking alcohol cannot prevent Coronavirus.
Gabriel K came out to rubbish the statements which he branded ‘reckless’ after watching Gashumba on NBS TV as he explained that heavy usage of alcohol and other whiskies can help prevent Covid-19.
The R&B singer then took to his Facebook page and educated Gashumba about how his advice could cause needless infections and death explaining that most whiskies have an alcohol content of only 40 percent yet a good sanitizer should have about 70 – 80 percent alcohol content.
After giving his explanation, Gabriel K went on to note that the alcohol content in whisky is far less than what is recommended to disinfect or kill the virus adding that a normal beer can’t also help prevent Covid-19 as it has an alcohol content of only 5 percent.
Drinking Alcohol (even strong whisky) doesn’t prevent COVID-19! Tonight I watched a popular blogger, Socialite Cum businessman on NBS TV(I will call him Frank) repeatedly states that it’s a certain stopper for infection! Ludicrous! This is very reckless and likely to cause needless infections and death! Most whisky brands (even, waragi!) have an alcohol content of 40% while a good sanitizer is about 70/80percent in alcohol content.
Meaning whisky is far less than what is necessary to disinfect or kill the virus. A normal beer has an alcohol content of only 5 percent!! Also, a virus outside your throat (on your skin) doesn’t have the same effect as the one inside your throat.
Heavy use of alcohol increases the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), one of the most severe complications of COVID-19. Here are some myths and facts… Myth – Consuming alcohol destroys the virus that causes COVID-19.
Fact – Consuming alcohol will not destroy the virus, and its consumption is likely to increase the health risks if a person becomes infected with the virus. Alcohol (at a concentration of at least 60% by volume) works as a disinfectant on your skin, but it has no such effect within your system when ingested.
Myth – Drinking strong alcohol kills the virus in the inhaled air. Fact – Consumption of alcohol will not kill the virus in the inhaled air; it will not disinfect your mouth and throat, and it will not give you any kind of protection against COVID-19. Myth – Alcohol (beer, wine, distilled spirits, or herbal alcohol) stimulates immunity and resistance to the virus.
Fact –
Alcohol has a deleterious effect on your immune system and will not stimulate immunity and virus resistance.
PS – I believe Bars should be opened. Many survive on them. But don’t think alcohol consumption is a medicine. Wear your mask and sanitize. If unwell, get proper medical attentionGabriel K