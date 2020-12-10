Despite the year being tough for Nameless’ 84-year-old dad as he was frequently checked in to the hospital for brain surgery and hip replacement, the singer is glad that he dad lived to celebrate his 56th marriage anniversary.
The couple notched the milestone over the weekend but Nameless felt better to share the update mid the week with a photo of his mother pecking his dad while sitting in a wheelchair, all looking smitten and strong together.
Read Also: Nameless’ dad discharged from hospital after successful surgery on the head
In amusement of Nameless seeing his parents stick with each other through the ups and downs that they have so far overcome this year, he recounted the challenges and thanked God for the gift of life.
He concluded his short celebratory letter requesting his fans to help him wish his parents happy marriage anniversary.
Meanwhile went over the weekend to celebrate my parents’ 56year anniversary… It’s been a tough year for my Dad, just after having brain surgery and being discharged, he had to go back to the hospital to have a hip replacement 3 weeks later.
But we thank God he is recovering well and to see him and my mum grow old together and stand together through the ups and downs of marriage is a blessing and an inspiration! Fam, Help me wish Mathenge senior and his beautiful wife Eunice a happy 56 anniversary!Nameless