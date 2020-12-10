Despite the year being tough for Nameless’ 84-year-old dad as he was frequently checked in to the hospital for brain surgery and hip replacement, the singer is glad that he dad lived to celebrate his 56th marriage anniversary.

The couple notched the milestone over the weekend but Nameless felt better to share the update mid the week with a photo of his mother pecking his dad while sitting in a wheelchair, all looking smitten and strong together.

In amusement of Nameless seeing his parents stick with each other through the ups and downs that they have so far overcome this year, he recounted the challenges and thanked God for the gift of life.

He concluded his short celebratory letter requesting his fans to help him wish his parents happy marriage anniversary.