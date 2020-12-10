Ugandan actress and model Natasha Sinayobye has reveled in making an appearance in DJ Slick Stuart, DJ Roja and Jose Chameleone “Kigwa Leero” music video.

The bombshell smashed it with a “boss lady” scene that had her storm into a negotiation room with bodyguards carrying a brief case supposedly full of cash.

Her acting skills were surely convincing despite appearing only in the latter frames of the video. Speaking about the video, she wrote;

“Some actress, hot Djs in town and a Ugandan musician put together for this dope music video.. Kigwa leero @djslickstuart & @djroja_ ft @jchameleon”

The video is directed by Aaronaire, styling and costumes by Mavo Kampala.

Watch the video here;