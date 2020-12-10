Ugandan media personality and top social media influencer Sheilah Gashumba is not happy with the 2021 MAMA Awards nominations which were revealed last night.

A total of ten categories was released with six Ugandans getting nominations in different categories.

The Best Ugandan Act category was also introduced in the forthcoming awards which will happen in Kampala in February 2021 and will be broadcast on DStv.

Bebe Cool, Vinka, Spice Diana, John Blaq, Sheebah and Daddy Andre are all nominees in the Best Ugandan Act category.

Douglas Lwanga, Sheebah Karungi and Bebe Cool at the launch of the 2021 MAMA awards

Read Also: MTV Africa Music Awards 2021: Full nominations list

According to Sheilah Gashumba, the new category created because Uganda is hosting the awards looks dodgy and filled with favoritism.

They might say I talk too much but just know, you are failing the INDUSTRY!! Yesssss, YOU! You know yourselves!! From rigging and playing friend cards in Ugandan awards now you have moved on to International awards!! Shame on you #MTVMama2021 Sheilah Gashumba

they might say I talk too much but just know, you are failing the INDUSTRY!! Yesssss, YOU! You know yourselves!! From rigging and playing friend cards in Ugandan awards now you have moved on to International awards!! Shame on you #MTVMama2021 — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) December 9, 2020

Gashumba also questioned why the likes of B2C Entertainment, Pallaso and Winnie Nwagi are not nominated yet they’ve had a couple of hit songs within the year.

“So B2C wasn’t nominated in the BEST UGANDAN ACT category #MTVMama2021 Wabula mujoga,” noted Sheilah Gashumba on Twitter.

Anha!! Even @McPallaso had a better year than some people nominated in the Best Ugandan Act Category Lol looks like there is another Uganda MTV knows that we dont know Wabula mutujoze #MTVMAMA2021 before you help promote our tourism!! Kindly make research — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) December 9, 2020

The general public has since been reacting the nominations list and we ask: Who doesn’t deserve to be on the list?