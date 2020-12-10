The MOBO 2020 Awards happened on Wednesday 9th December 2020 as Headie One, Nines and Mahalia emerged the big winners on the night.

The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin, also known as the MOBOs) are an annual music award presentation honoring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

Maya Jama and Chunkz hosting the virtual ceremony this year was streamed on YouTube with guest presenters including Leomie Anderson, Jourdan Dunn and Neelam Gill.

Tiwa Savage performed at the MOBO 2020 awards

Read Also: MTV Africa Music Awards 2021: Full nominations list

Ms Banks, Tiwa Savage, Headie One, H.E.R. and Kojey Radical performed on the night that saw Nines scoop the prestigious Album of the year accolade for the chart-topping Crabs In A Bucket, beating the likes of Stormzy, J Hus and Lianne La Havas. He also won Best Hip Hop Act.

Wizkid and Burna Boy were also victorious in the Best African Act and Best International Act respectively. Below is the full winners list: