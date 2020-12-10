The MOBO 2020 Awards happened on Wednesday 9th December 2020 as Headie One, Nines and Mahalia emerged the big winners on the night.
The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin, also known as the MOBOs) are an annual music award presentation honoring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.
Maya Jama and Chunkz hosting the virtual ceremony this year was streamed on YouTube with guest presenters including Leomie Anderson, Jourdan Dunn and Neelam Gill.
Ms Banks, Tiwa Savage, Headie One, H.E.R. and Kojey Radical performed on the night that saw Nines scoop the prestigious Album of the year accolade for the chart-topping Crabs In A Bucket, beating the likes of Stormzy, J Hus and Lianne La Havas. He also won Best Hip Hop Act.
Wizkid and Burna Boy were also victorious in the Best African Act and Best International Act respectively. Below is the full winners list:
- Best male act – Headie One
- Best female act – Mahalia
- Album of the year – Crabs in a Bucket, Nines
- Song of the year – Don’t Rush, Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One
- Best newcomer – Aitch
- Video of the year – Lupita, NSG
- Best R&B/soul act – Mahalia
- Best hip hop act – Nines
- Best grime act – JME
- Best international act – Burna Boy
- Best performance in a TV show/film – Micheal Ward as Marco, Blue Story
- Best media personality – Chunkz
- Best album 2017-2019 – Ella Mai, Ella Mai
- Best African act – Wizkid
- Best reggae act – Buju Banton
- Best gospel act – Calledout Music
- Best jazz act – Ego Ella May
- Best producer – Jae 5
- Inspiration award – Sir Steve McQueen