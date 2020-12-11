Having lived in Nigeria for eleven months, Ugandan rapper Bigtril believes he has learnt a lot about how the music business runs and now wants to start his own record label next year.

In 2018, Rowland Raymond Kaiza a.k.a Bigtril’s banger Parte after Parte rocked the airwaves continentally and became a theme song for most party goers internationally. What a hit that was!

The song won him several fans and performances in Nigeria where it seemed even a bigger deal and he has lived there since February.

Bigtril believes that Uganda is blessed with lots of talented lads, those that can take on Africa by surprise, but they lack a major push.

Through his Twitter account, the rapper revealed that several Ugandan musicians have the capability of making good music but once released, it never gets the attention it deserves.

I know a lot of Ugandan musicians who be making fire music but it never gets the attention it deserves ..Please don’t give up ..Keep at it .. — BIGTRIL (@bigtrilkaiza) December 10, 2020

He gives a story of how legendary Ugandan singer Mowzey Radio gave him hope at the time when he was facing a similar problem with his music not making it on the big stage.

One night at Casa, Radio told me “Gwe BigTril Ugandans are yet to understand your style of music but the day the world listens to you,you’ll surpass most of us” GOD BLESS THAT MAN…RIP KING .. — BIGTRIL (@bigtrilkaiza) December 10, 2020

Read Also: Bigtril plans to gift Nigerian DJ Cuppy but expects something in return

Bigtril now wants to use the platform he has and the knowledge attained within the 11 months he has lived in Nigeria to start his own record label nxt year so as to promote the local talent back home in the +256.

I’m thinking of starting my Record label next year. Been in Nigeria since Feb. I’ve learnt a lot. It’s time we put some good UG talent on a pedestal.

I’m thinking of starting my Record label next year …Been in Nigeria since Feb ..I’ve learnt a lot …It’s time we put some good UG talent on a pedestal … — BIGTRIL (@bigtrilkaiza) December 10, 2020

The singer also encourages rising artistes to keep working hard because the Ugandan music industry is now ready to receive a hit song from just anyone.

“The UG music industry literally runs on Payola but don’t get discouraged coz things are changing . Nowadays a hit song can emerge from anywhere on any platform so keep sharing your music to the world, you never know who is on the other side,” notes Bigtril.