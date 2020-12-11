Baboon Forest Entertainment boss GNL Zamba, born Ernest Nsimbi, feels disappointed in fellow rappers for not having scooped a single nod in the forthcoming 2021 MTV MAMA awards that Uganda is set to host.

The legendary storyteller vented out his dismay in local rappers saying they have not worked hard enough since none of them made the cut to land a nomination in any category in the prestigious continental awards.

Before he queried fellow rappers, he first defended himself stating that he went silent in the music industry for five years to concentrate on film production.

GNL recently dropped a bombshell of his new album he dubbed “THE SPEAR” a few weeks ago and he could consider taking over the rap game yet again so as to represent Uganda on the continental stage.

My defense is that I have been away for five years concentrating on film, but I want to ask hip hop artists that I left here why they are not working hard. GNL Zamba

My defence is that I have been away for five years concentrating on film, but I want to ask hip hop artists that I left here why they are not working hard – GNL Zamba on Hip hop artists missing out MAMAS nominations #LiveWireUpdates pic.twitter.com/EOUxEj174X — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) December 10, 2020

Read Also: Karole Kasita opens up on not being nominated in the MAMA Awards