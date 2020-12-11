You won’t be seeing The Mighty Family comedy duo on stage till next year after they publicly suspended stage performances until the 2021 general election period is over.

The update about the duo halting stage performances was confirmed by Samuel Okanya alias Sammy who was speaking in an interview on Spark TV just after a period of a week since he resurfaced from an alleged kidnap by security agencies.

The pair seem to have agreed on the decision to suspend stage performances after Sammy went missing a couple of days having shared a video clip on his social media pages in which he appeared to be criticizing the current regime.

Comedian Sam Okanya says Mighty Family has stopped performing until the end of the election period #HotSeat pic.twitter.com/HtoLnXnj0p — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) December 10, 2020

When he was released, a lot of speculations went around citing a failed stunt by the comedian. He was admitted to Jaso Medicare clinic, Kyanja where he was diagnosed with Dx- Bacteremia and a urinary tract infection.

Read Also: The Mighty Family comedian Sam Okanya hospitalized at Jaso medicare clinic