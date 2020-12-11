News reaching our desk reveals that the late Pastor Yiga Abizzayo’s ex-lover Maggie Kayima, popularly know as Nabbi Omukazi, has been remanded to Kitalya prison over fraud.

The singer was remanded to Kitalya prison after appearing before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court for aiding Pastor Siraje Ssemanda to escape from the country via the Mutukula border at the time Police was hunting him to answer cases related to fraud charges.

Nabbi Omukazzi has now joined Pastor Siraje at Kitalya prison as Pastor Franklin Mondo, Catherine Kusasira and her sister Bena Namisinga wait for hearings in the same case.