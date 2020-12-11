Karma Ivien Management artist Pallaso, real name Pius Mayanja, released the visuals of his new song titled ‘Ani Oyo’.

With Akomelerwe, Malamu, Enyuma, and Wankuba (feat. Bruno K), Team Good Music CEO Pallaso has had a favorably good year musically.

His songs have received massive airplay and he has kept his brand active with good numbers on the dance challenges on different social media platforms and an ever-growing fan base.

‘Ani Oyo’ now comes to seal off the year which has not been such a great one for several artistes with the blame heaped on the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

In the audio (produced by Ian Pro), Pallaso heaps praise on his lover as he likens her beauty to that of Michelle Obama. He pledges love to her as he asks her never to forsake him.

The visuals were directed by WT Films with Tick Graphics as the Executive Producer and they are simple to the eye with a good picture quality. Take a gaze below: