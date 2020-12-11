Malaika Music songstress Kamalaika returns to the screens with a dazzle in the new visuals of her love song titled ‘Doodo’. Watch the video here.

Kamalaika (formerly known as De Angel) real name Angel Mukunde Nassolo is behind a couple of songs now including Betting, Olimba, Obudde, among others.

She has only been around as a musician for just a few years but she has already won comparisons against top divas like Rema Namakula.

Signed to Malaika Music (owned by Fred Zink), Kamalaika is a versatile songstress who can work with different genres of music. She is also gifted with an immaculate voice, natural beauty and energetic stage performances.

On Ddoodo (produced by Nessim Pan Production), Kamalaika continues to project her vocal prowess as she likens her lover to the vegetables which give her vitamins.

She shows off her acting skills in the visuals which were directed by Virtual Media’s Zyga Phix. Take a gaze at the video below: