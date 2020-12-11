Singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka is beaming with joy after her Instagram account notched 800k organic followers.

The LJ Music singer who couldn’t hide her excitement shared the good news of her rapidly growing following on the social media App while bragging how she didn’t sponsor it as other fellow celebrities do.

Lydia Jazmine went on to reveal how she loves to be real and witness her fan base grow because it makes her feel proud of herself and motivates her to always work harder.

At the moment, she has sent her sight on notching a million followers, a milestone that only a handful of local celebrities in the +256 possess.

Let Me Take This Opportunity To Say THANK YOU To My 800k Plus+ Authentic Followers. I Choose To Be Real To Myself, I Don’t Buy Nor Sponsor My Following, I Love To See My Growth And Only Then I Can Feel Proud Of Every Step. I Love & Appreciate you all. Let’s Hit That Milli! Lydia Jazmine

Congratulations LJ!