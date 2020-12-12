The year 2020 will mostly be remembered as the year that most local Ugandan celebrities gave birth to newborn babies.

Well, as you read this, we are glad to reveal to you that fresh graduate Allan Hendrik Ssali alias Paper Daddy confirmed having welcomed his firstborn baby with his lover.

Allan Hendrik opened up about his four months old firstborn baby for the first time while speaking in an interview.

Gagamel International insider and music critic Jenkins Mukasa furthermore confirmed the update during the Talk N Talk show as he maintained that Bebe Cool is now a grandfather.

Congratulations Paper Daddy!