Katumba Oyee! Deejay Crim uses one of the most trending phrases in Uganda for the last three months to create a song which you might enjoy.

Ahead of the 2021 Presidential Elections, presidential candidate John Katumba – a former music promoter – came up with the phrase Katumba Oyee! as the jargon for his campaigns.

John Katumba

The phrase has since become common amongst Ugandans especially on social media. They use it anywhere and when you listen to Deejay Crim’s new song, you might as well get addicted to it.

Music has become a major attribute to almost every politician’s campaign plan and it is a priority on the campaign trails – even for the incumbent H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

With a catchy flow and groovy beats, the song was produced by Andy Music. Hilarious as ever, Deejay Crim adds his comic creativity at different stages of the song and that makes want to listen to it till the end.

Listen to it here: