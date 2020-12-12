Lebo M – Coming Home, the latest Showmax Original reality series, is now streaming with hope that it will inspire according to Lebohang Morake, affectionately known as Lebo M.

Lebo M is one of South Africa’s most successful exports, the Soweto-born singer and composer who got his musical break as a nine-year-old.

He witnessed the 1976 Soweto uprising, went into exile in Lesotho by mistake as a teenager, spent time living on the streets in the USA.

He’s stayed clean for the last 15 years after overcoming his alcohol addiction, and also recorded the opening line of The Lion King in one rushed take…

Lebo – M revisits all these coupled with the night he won a Grammy. “I received a Grammy in 1994, the same year South Africa welcomed its first black President,” he said.

“I was in a toilet when my name was announced; security ran with me out the toilet, through an aisle onto the stage to accept the award.”

Lebo – M

26 years later Lebo M is now comfortably nestled in his new home at the opulent Blair Atholl Golf Estate with his third wife, Angela, his 95-year-old mother and four of his children.

“Celebrity, success and fame are largely a perception,” says Lebo M. ”There are average human beings behind the myths.”

The 56-year-old has enjoyed a successful career in entertainment, he admits that he’s found his role as a family man tougher going.

“Yes, there’s a lot of conflict with me and my kids that comes from my kind of work, how they were brought up and brought up in two countries,” he adds.

But, now more than ever, he is determined to tackle the challenge head-on. “I don’t have a problem being challenged by my children,” says Lebo M.

“They challenge me a lot; they’re brought up that way. But I challenge them also.”

Lebo M has helped raise nine kids: Zakiya, Nthabiseng, Refilwe, Tshepiso, Mthunzi, Ketso, Letti, Lulo and Thembalethu, who tragically passed away.

Lebo – M

Lebo M hopes his story can inspire. “In the past, I loved the idea that very few people could put the name Lebo M to the face.

“But I’ve realised over the years that my work and career can have a positive impact on young people in my country of birth, especially those who come from my humble beginnings.”

Lebo M – Coming Home is the debut reality series from Dopezuluboi Productions, founded by Teddy Geldart, who directed two seasons of Being Bonang and was executive producer of the SAFTA-winning Living The Dream With Somizi S4 and this year’s other hit reality show, Kwa Mam’Mkhize.

Lebo M – Coming Home is the third Original reality series this year from Showmax, after Somizi & Mohale: The Union broke the overall first-day viewing record on Showmax and Life With Kelly Khumalo became the fastest Showmax Original to top one million views.

Additional episodes of Lebo M – Coming Home are coming first to Showmax on 9 December and 16 December 2020, when all 10 episodes will be ready to binge.

